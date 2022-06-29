Dakota Johnson mentioned Tom Cruise and his Name while Talking about Training MadameWeb

Dakota Johnson has made a name for herself in Hollywood, whether we’re talking about her appearances as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades films or her work in films such as Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royal Hotel, The Peanut Falcon and the recently released Cha Cha Real Smooth, which you can watch it on an Apple TV+ subscription. Now Johnson is preparing to enter the superhero genre with “Madame Web”. As is often the case with actors starring in superhero films, Johnson is in the midst of preparing for this role and even mentioned Tom Cruise’s name when talking about her current fitness regime.

Back in February, it was announced that Dakota Johnson would star in Madame Web, Sony’s fifth Spider-Man movie, after Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius and Craven the Hunter, released in January next year. Filming of “Madame Web” will begin in July, and Johnson told Vanity Fair about the muscles she gained to play the main character so that she could perform as many tricks as possible:

I feel like maybe I can make something out of Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is really well known for his huge efforts to perform stunts alone, especially in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, where he did things like holding onto the side of an airplane as it took off and jumping out of it. the plane when it was flying at almost 200 miles per hour. There’s even a wild motorcycle stunt that we’ll see in “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” that could go wrong for a number of reasons. Thanks to the training plan she followed, Johnson is ready to follow in Cruz’s footsteps and perform as many tricks as possible in Madame Web. Naturally, understudies will be attracted to those who consider them too dangerous for the actress. Insurance policies for such a Hollywood production do not apply.

So it’s obvious that Dakota Johnson will be quite active in “Madame Web,” although that still doesn’t make it clear which version of the character she’s playing. The original Madame Web, whose real name is Cassandra Webb, was a blind mutant with the gift of foresight and clairvoyance, who was connected to a life support system. So obviously, if Johnson plays this version of the character, it will be a very different option compared to the original source material. However, there is also Cassandra’s successor, Julia Carpenter, who is being discussed as a candidate, and in the comic she remained an experienced fighter even after inheriting her predecessor’s blindness (which came with precognitive and clairvoyant abilities).

It may take some time before we find out exactly which Madame Web Dakota Johnson embodies, since Sony Pictures is now keeping silent about the details of the plot. As for the cast of Madame Web, it includes Sidney Sweeney from Euphoria, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Emma Roberts. Dexter and the Defenders S.J. Clarkson are directing the film, and Morbius duo Burke Sharpless and Matt Salaam wrote the screenplay.

“Madame Web” is due to be released in theaters on July 23, 2023. Find out what else is coming out next year from our 2023 release schedule, or check out our 2022 release schedule to find out which movies you’ll be watching later this year.