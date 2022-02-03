Dakota Johnson: Advanced Talks To Be Madame Web In Sony’s Spiderverse

Dakota Johnson: The well-known Fifty Shades of Gray actress is negotiating her leading role for one of the upcoming Spiderverse movies. Dakota Johnson, the famous leading actress of films such as Fifty Shades of Gray (and its sequels), Suspiria or Wounds, is in advanced talks to keep the role of Madame Web, the character from the Spider-Man comics capable of opening portals between multiverses. This is exclusively collected by the Deadline medium, ensuring that the actress, most likely, will take on the role of this key character for the future of the Spiderverse in the cinema.

Madame Web: Weaving the Spider Multiverse

Thus, Sony would have finally chosen the protagonist of one of its next arachnid projects alongside Kraven the hunter, a role for which actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has already been confirmed. According to Deadline, SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) would be in charge of directing the film, while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless would sign the script. All in all, Madame Web will join the rest of the Spiderverse characters in the cinema such as Venom or Morbius, in addition to the aforementioned Kraven.

Let us remember that Madame Wb in the comics is an old woman who suffers from a strange neuromuscular disease, for which she remains connected to a kind of machine in the form of a spider web as life support. So much so, that she becomes a kind of oracle for Peter Parker, in addition to having the ability to weave bridges between realities. Will Sony take advantage of Madame Web’s abilities to move between universes like the MCU?

We will see how the cinematic Spiderverse progresses after the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in the midst of a pandemic with more than 500 million dollars at the box office along with the worldwide success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has already positioned itself as the sixth highest grossing in history.