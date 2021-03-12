Dakota Fanning joins Andrew Scott in new drama

Actress Dakota Fanning has been confirmed in the main cast of Ripley, the new Showtime series. The production also features Andrew Scott, the infamous Fleabag priest, playing the title character. The project is based directly on the novels of writer Patricia Highsmith, who was quite successful when launching The Talented Ripley.

The new adaptation will follow Tom Ripley on a new adventure. The character is described as an accomplished con artist in the early 1960s in New York. When Tom is hired by a wealthy businessman to travel to Italy and try to convince his son to return home, things start to get more interesting for him.

According to what has been released so far, Dakota Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American woman who lives in Italy and who constantly suspects Tom, realizing that he can hide many secrets.

In addition to Andrew Scott, Fanning will be directly opposite Johnny Flynn, who will play the character Dickie Greenleaf.

“Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the delicious and complicated Marge alongside Tom Ripley of Andrew Scott,” commented Amy Israel, Showtime’s vice president of fictional programming, in an official press release.

“She is an actress who manages to transmit intelligence and vulnerability to all types of audiences. We can’t wait to see you in this exciting role, ”she added.

Talented Ripley: learn more about the new version that will have Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning in their cast

Steven Zaillian, who was also behind HBO’s electrifying miniseries The Night Of, is the one who has commanded the project’s writers room, architecting all conflicts and tying up the plots originally created by Patricia Highsmith. Apparently, the screenwriter will also act as the director of most episodes of the 1st season.

According to what was found recently, the work with the filming will start in Italy very soon. The forecast is that everything will be concluded this year. However, no official premiere date has been considered by the broadcaster so far.

It is worth mentioning that, earlier this month, Dakota Fanning was also cast to join the cast of The First Lady, a political anthology that is also being developed by Showtime. In the production, the actress will play Susan Elizabeth Ford, daughter of President Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart) and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer).

She was also announced as the protagonist of The Bell Jar, a project based on the book of the same name by Sylvia Plath, which has yet to be released. For two seasons, Fanning was recently seen in TNT’s The Alienist.

Let’s wait for more news!