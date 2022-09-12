Dak Prescott will reportedly undergo surgery this afternoon

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spent a little time taking the first necessary step to return to the field after yesterday’s hand injury.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Duck will have surgery on his injured arm today. But McCarthy wasn’t ready to immediately announce a date for his return.

McCarthy drew attention to an identical injury that Brett Favre suffered in 1999. Although, unlike Duck, Favre did not undergo surgery and did not miss a single game.

“It definitely starts with a grip,” McCarthy said via ProFootballTalk. “In 1999, Brett Favre had three different hand injuries, and I think later he had a pin in his thumb. So they are all different and obviously with the hand and where exactly, and obviously we will know when the operation is completed, and so on. Yes, I don’t have a timeline. But you’re talking about his throwing hand, so…

While Dak Prescott is recovering from an injury, the Dallas Cowboys will turn to Cooper Rush as a primary player. Rush won his only game in the starting lineup last year, leading the Cowboys to a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But unlike last year, Rush will be missing some key players in this big win. Amari Cooper is gone, and receiver number 2 Michael Gallup is recovering from injury.

The Cowboys don’t seem ready for life without Duck like they did last year.

