Dak Prescott sincerely counts on CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is under a lot of pressure to succeed this year in his first season as a pure WR1.

His Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes he has what it takes to meet those expectations, and then some others.

Duck believes that by the end of the season Lamb will be mentioned in the same echelon as Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams.

“Expect him to leave and be mentioned as one of those names when this season is over,” Prescott told Cowboys Country. “He will come out and just prove it. He was preparing for this.”

Lamb shared the lion’s share of goals with Amari Cooper last season, making 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. Now that Cooper is in Cleveland, the third year of study has a chance to increase this statistic.

Due to injury concerns at the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys receiver depth chart is extremely thin, giving Lamb more and more performance pressure.

Dallas will kick off its 2022 season with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.