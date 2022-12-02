Daisy Ridley Shared a New Lucasfilm Post and Then Had to Respond After The Fandom Went Berserk

There are favorite movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. Generations of moviegoers grew up in a galaxy far, far away, so the fandom is big, powerful and (above all) loud. And these fans have recently been excited about the idea of Daisy Ridley returning as Rey thanks to the actress’ Lucasfilm messages. And the chatter got so loud that she had to answer because of an accidental internet hack.

Daisy Ridley has gone viral among Star Wars fans thanks to recent posts on her Instagram story. The 30-year-old recently went to Lucasfilm, talking about her experience with the Yoda statue. This quickly infuriated fans as people speculated whether she could return as Rey in a movie, TV show, or even a video game.

This simple image really excited the fans of “Star Wars”, many of whom sounded disgusting online. Rumors that Daisy Ridley could reprise her signature role have begun to spread, as people are eager to see Rey on screen again. Fortunately for us, those who visit Disney parks receive additional content in the form of Galaxy’s Edge attractions, such as Rise of the Resistance. However, some fans are already looking forward to the return of the characters of the sequel trilogy in one way or another.

In the end, Daisy Ridley seems to have been alerted to the fan reaction she accidentally caused online. And so she eventually set a record by reporting that she was just visiting Lucasfilm for lunch. She used a return to the cast of Skywalker. Sunrise”, offering his explanation.

Well, that’s it. While some “Star Wars” fans were thrilled that Rey would be back on screen, in fact, there don’t seem to be any plans for that. Daisy Ridley promises that nothing “audacious” happened during her recent visit to Lucasfilm, despite all the talk on the net. Do you hear that sound? Various fans sigh in frustration.

The above post from Daisy Ridley’s Instagram story helped set a record for rumors about her return as Rey in the Star Wars universe. “Skywalker. But despite this, people are starting to share excitement online. For example, the following Twitter post:

actual footage of me finding out daisy ridley’s at lucasfilm rn pic.twitter.com/2AzsYMdpSx — peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) December 1, 2022

While there are many fans who want to see more characters from the sequel trilogy, it’s unclear if we’ll ever see the likes of Rey, Finn and Poe. The trio of actors gave the impression that they needed a break after the release of “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”, which is understandable given the fast pace of their three films. It is also unclear when the franchise will return to cinemas, as a number of projects have been announced, but no serious steps forward have been made. And so actors like Daisy Ridley may get a much-needed break in the foreseeable future.

It is not yet known when another “Star Wars” movie will be released in theaters, the franchise continues to expand due to live performances on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. Unfortunately, there are no games from a galaxy far, far away.