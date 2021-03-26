Daisy Ridley makes her friends believe she in Harry Potter

The actress who plays Rey Skywalker in the new trilogy of the galactic saga recovers this anecdote, of which she is not particularly proud.

Daisy Ridley is the face of Rey Skywalker, one of the main characters in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. After passing her through the galaxy far, far away, the interpreter works on other projects, so at first it does not seem that she will return to the saga created by George Lucas in the near future. In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ridley acknowledged that she had tried to trick her classmates into believing that she had landed a role in the Harry Potter movies.

Crying Myrtle, one of the peculiar characters of the wizarding world created by J.K Rowling, was played by Shirley Henderson from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The age difference between Henderson and Ridley is over 25 years, but that didn’t stop the Star Wars star from sliding the joke off her.

The joke that nobody bought

“Well, the thing is that few people know the story and I’m not proud of myself, rather I feel ashamed. But basically, when I was in school (I sound like a mental teenager), I thought it would be fascinating if people thought I had played Weeping Myrtle, ”she explains. “So I went to boarding school, copied and pasted a picture of Crying Myrtle into Microsoft Word and wrote ‘Daisy Ridley’ underneath it. I left it in the common room ”. However, no one believed the ruse.

Who knows. Now that Daisy Ridley is an international star, maybe that joke can come true in the future, even if it is with another character. The main Harry Potter saga concluded with all eight films, but the wizarding world continues to explore new stories with the help of Fantastic Creatures, whose third film is already underway. In addition, Warner Bros and HBO are studying the possibility of launching a series in the future, although at the moment there are no concrete plans or anything tangible.