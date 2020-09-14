Daily Number of Cases Record in Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus epidemic is causing a slightly heavier balance sheet every day. In the statements made by the World Health Organization, it was stated that on Sunday, September 13, a record was broken in the number of active cases per day. According to the statements yesterday, 307,930 people around the world were caught in COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cost people’s lives. According to the latest data of Johns Hopkins University, the epidemic has taken the lives of 923 thousand 883 people so far. In addition, the number of active cases has reached 30 million. As the situation worsens day by day, the World Health Organization announced that a new record has been broken in the number of daily cases.

The World Health Organization announced on September 6 that the highest number of cases was recorded with 306 thousand 857 cases. However, this number of cases did not remain a record for a long time. In the latest statements, it was reported that 307 thousand 930 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The countries that have had the greatest impact on breaking the record are announced as India, USA and Brazil.

In the statements of the World Health Organization, it was mentioned that 94 thousand 372 cases in India, 45 thousand 523 in the USA and 43 thousand 718 in Brazil were reported yesterday. In addition, more than 1,000 people from the USA and India and 874 people in Brazil died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 disease. The number of deaths worldwide has exceeded 5,500 per day.

The situation in India seems out of control

India reports around 64,000 active cases daily, according to the World Health Organization. It can be seen that these cases have increased by around 84 percent compared to July. In addition, the country has been reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths every day since the beginning of September. The total number of cases in India is based on 5 million.

The situation in Europe is not heartwarming

While the coronavirus epidemic takes more and more lives every day, a troublesome process has started for Europe. Because the number of daily cases is booming again, especially in Spain and France. In addition, the increase in the number of cases continues in the UK, Germany and Italy, although not as much as Spain and France. This situation has also mobilized governments.

Countries have begun to make a second wave warning one after another. While the governments bring curfews and new measures to control the epidemic, the people of the region react to this situation. Even the streets of Paris were confused at the weekend. Also in Australia, people took to the streets to react to the measures taken.

Increase in the number of cases imposes a curfew in Israel

The COVID-19 outbreak seems to have picked up again around the world. In this context, Israel is one of the countries with a serious increase in the number of cases. The government has made a new quarantine decision to start on September 18 to prevent the increase. The quarantine, which will last at least 3 weeks, will be valid across the country. Authorities think that this will slow the pace of the epidemic.

The first rule to avoid getting caught: using a mask

Since the first day of the coronavirus epidemic, all experts around the world have stated that the simplest way to protect against the epidemic is to use a mask. Because, according to the researches, if two individuals who are in contact are masked, the risk of transmission is around 5 percent. However, very interestingly, even such a simple measure cannot be applied both in our country and in other countries.



