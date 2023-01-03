Daesung from BIGBANG expressed his gratitude with an emotional letter written by himself. Find out more about what he wrote!

BIGBANG’s Daesung shared an emotional handwritten letter to YG Entertainment

After 16 years, Daesung broke off his relationship with YG Entertainment in December 2022.

However, YG Entertainment has made it clear that he is still with BIGBANG.

The same goes for Taeyang, a bandmate who joined THEBLACKLABEL on the same day.

On January 2, Daesung posted a video titled “One Day I have a mysterious diary” on his D’slay account on YouTube.

In the clip, Daesung focuses on the notebook that had the message in it. It turns out that the note is a letter addressed to YG Entertainment.

In the letter, Daesung expressed gratitude to YG for giving him the opportunity to join BIGBANG and develop as a person.

Daesung also stated that he admittedly isn’t sure what the future holds for him, and he just has to pluck up the courage to continue.

In an emotional final note to the letter, he said that the phrase “Nothing lasts forever” is sometimes false, because there are things that exist forever.

Daesung states that BIGBANG is one of those things.

“Thank you so much for taking care of me, raising me and growing up with me for a long time, even though I was only young. With this gratitude in my heart, I’m going to embark on a new adventure. .

Of course I’m afraid. But I think that this trembling feeling is nothing but a worthwhile energetic step towards the unknown. In 2023, I am taking a step with a confident heart in the face of a vague future in which I am not sure.

Nevertheless, I’m going to go down this path boldly and boldly. I’m still very immature and I’m missing many parts, but please pay a lot of attention and support my steps. I appreciate it.

Happy New Year to everyone.

Someone once said that nothing lasts forever. I absolutely disagree, because there are things that stay forever. One of those things is BIGBANG.”

Watch the full video here!

Daesung and Taeyang from BIGBANG leave YG Entertainment

After T.O.P’s departure, his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung also decided to leave YG Entertainment after 16 years.

G-Dragon is now the only BIGBANG member left in the company, which makes fans interested in their future.

On December 26, YG Entertainment released the following statements about the situation with the BIGBANG members and their plans for the future.

The company started from Taeyang, Daesung to G-Dragon:

“BIGBANG Taeyang became an artist of the BLACK label, an affiliate of YG. We are very happy to announce the news about Taeyang’s new start.”

“Daesung has terminated his contract and is looking for a new start.”

“We are discussing a solo contract with GD (G-Dragon).”

