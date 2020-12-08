Daemon X Machina studio behind devs for new generation

Marvelous’s 1st Studio has confirmed that it is looking to expand its range of projects targeting new generation technologies and releases for the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. The announcement came via a message shared on the developer’s official page, mentioning that he is looking for new devs to touch on future plans.

Focused on producing games with action mechanics and RPG, 1st Studio has been working on several original IPs and sequences for previously released titles, still concentrating on launching works for the previous generation. However, with the arrival of the new generation, devs are already reformulating their effort strategies, going after experienced and motivated collaborators who have the expertise to deliver games compatible with new technologies.

1st Studio was responsible for producing titles such as the Fate / Extella saga and Daemon X Machina. In addition, he worked in partnership with Bandai to launch God Eater 3, and with Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio to publish the soulslike bestseller on PS Vita, Soul Sacrifice.

Marvelous recently published Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with the collaboration of Granblue Fantasy’s XSEED studio. The developer also actively participates in the production of anime such as Tokyo Ghoul: re, Mushi-shi, Air Gear and others, in addition to having about 20% of its rights acquired by PUBG Mobile’s Tencent.



