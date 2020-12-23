Dadju defends the case of women victims of violence!

Singer Dadju dedicated an Instagram post to women victims of violence in Congo! The artist is indeed mobilizing for the cause!

Via his Instagram story, Dadju wanted to defend the cause of women victims of violence in Congo!

While traveling in Congo, Dadju took the opportunity to shed light on the cause of women victims of violence in Congo! Indeed, the singer made a post about it via his Instagram story!

This is not the first time that the singer has shown his commitment to the cause! In fact, last October the artist announced via his social networks that he was creating an association to help these women!

“I am pleased to announce that the site of my association” Give Back Charity “is available at http://givebackcharity.fr. It consists in raising funds to be able to help women victims of sexual violence in Congo. Dadju announced via Twitter.

DADJU: HIS PHOTOS IN CONGO MAKE SENSATION

A few hours ago, the singer Dadju posted no less than 10 photos of him in Congo! Photos that caused a sensation on the Web! Indeed, the post on Instagram already has more than 70,000 likes in not even 24 hours!

The comments are also very numerous … And one thing is certain the subscribers of the interpreter of “Amour Toxic” loved these pictures!

“The photos are just too good! Welcome to Congo Dadju! “” What a man, the pictures are sublime! So I hope he makes a music video there! »We can thus read on the social network of the little brother of Gims!

Comments all more adorable than the others which will therefore please the singer! We let you admire the 10 photographs in question of the artist in Congo!



