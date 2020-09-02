Dad Stop Embarrassing Me: Jamie Foxx on Netflix

Netflix has commissioned a new series starring Jamie Foxx, called Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. The new project will be a father-daughter comedy produced by the actor himself with his daughter Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant.

The series’ story will be based on the relationship between Jamie and his daughter.

The project was almost ready to be approved in February this year, but ended up being suspended due to the pandemic. Jim Patterson (The Ranch) would be the showrunner of the series, but he ended up leaving the project and was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans, who has worked with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show.

Ken Whittingham, who has worked on several comedy series such as Modern Family, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and The Office, will direct all episodes of the season.

Young actress Kyla-Drew (The Good Doctor) will play Jamie Foxx’s daughter in the series, who also confirmed David Alan Grier (The Resident), Porscha Coleman (Silicon Valley), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), Heather Hemmens (Roswell , New Mexico) and Valente Rodriguez (The George Lopez Show) in their cast.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is another project by Jamie Foxx in partnership with Netflix. In August, the actor starred in the film Project Power, which had Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro in the cast.



