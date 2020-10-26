Dad and daughter take the same photo in 3 stages

A father and daughter from Belfast, Ireland, have managed to touch the hearts of many people around the world by sharing a series of images of them together, in the same place, at different stages of life, online.

As part of the “How it started, how it goes” trend that takes place on Twitter and shows the evolution of activities and people, Ciarán Shannon shared three photos of himself with his daughter, Niamh, in three stages of their growth. Each photo was taken from the same location, on the street outside his family’s home.

To date, Shannon’s post has received nearly a million likes.

The first photo was taken in the fall of 1999 on Niamh’s first day at St. Therese of Lisieux Primary School, North Belfast. “I think I was more nervous than she was,” Shannon, 60, told the BBC. “I was so proud …” she remembers.

The second photo was taken 14 years later. Dad and daughter recreated their original pose on Niamh’s last day at Little Flower Girls School in May 2013.

The third photo was taken on graduation day from St. Mary’s College, Niamh, in the summer of 2018; Niamh, now 25, graduated as a math and science teacher. The person behind the camera each time was her mother, Brenda.



