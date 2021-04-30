Dacia Joins The Wind Of Logo Change

Dacia, founded as a result of the tender opened by the Romanian government in 1966; It takes its name from Dacia, which means ancient Romanian lands. Since 1999, it has been producing under the roof of the French giant Renault.

Automaker Dacia, using the same logo since 2008; Kia decided to change its logo after rivals such as Peugeot and GM changed their logo. Here is the new logo.

Dacia has also changed its logo! Here is the new logo

When we look at Dacia new logo, the first detail that catches the eye is the complete disappearance of the silver background. In the logo with a minimalist design; Like all other major brands, it is said to represent the transition phase to electric vehicles. In addition, according to the statement, the logo will start to be used in 2022.

Auto manufacturers who have changed their logos until this time are as follows:

Renault unveils its new logo

The automobile market, which confronts us with a new design approach, draws attention with its 2D logo designs. Introducing its concept cars at the Renaulution event, Renault appeared with its new logo inspired by the logo it introduced in 1925.

KIA unveils new logo and slogan

Last year, at the Geneva Motor Show, KIA showed that it will go to shell changes at some points. One of the steps taken in this context was the logo and slogan change. Company; It will use the slogan “Inspiring Action” instead of the “Power of Surprise” slogan.

The new KIA logo has not changed as sharply as the slogan, but has changed to a certain extent. In the company’s previous logo, the letters were separate from each other and more readable. In the new logo, the letters are united with each other and more emphasis is placed on aesthetic appearance.

French automaker Peugeot renews its logo

According to the statement made by Peugeot, which redefines its personality and character with its new logo, it opens a new page in the history of the company. Since 1850, Peugeot, which has 10 different logos, always bearing the lion emblem, introduced the 11th logo of its brand, designed by the global design studio Peugeot Design Lab.

GM also changed its logo after KIA

GM, which has made only 5 radical changes throughout its 113-year history, this time opted for a more minimal logo. While the previous logo consisted of uppercase letters, the use of lowercase letters with softer lines in the new logo was the remarkable detail.