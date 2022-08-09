Last season, for the first time in several years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make it to the college football playoffs.

Defenseman D.J. Wiagalelei struggled under pressure from Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still holds the position of starting quarterback, but he is being pushed into camp.

According to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s latest comments, five-star quarterback Kade Klubnik is “ahead of schedule.”

Here’s what he said via 247Sports:

“Just more confident, you know, more knowledgeable,” Swinney said Monday after practice. “The third time I get the installation, and you can say that he obviously does a lot of work on his own, which is probably just how it works. He’s a football addict and a really good leader. In fact, it just slowed down a bit. a little for him. He knows exactly where to go with the ball, and when he makes mistakes, he can handle them right away. So he’s just, like we said the other day, he’s the best we’ve seen. He’s the best version of him. So he did what we asked him to do.”

Strawberry was one of the most valuable recruits in the class and should be the future of the program.

In the meantime, this is the show of the Uyagalels.