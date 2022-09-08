D’Abo Sweeney asked if Clemson had a disagreement with the quarterback

Can the Clemson Tigers battle it out with a quarterback to start the 2022 season?

Rich Eisen asked head coach Dabo Swinney this question during Thursday’s episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“We have three five—star quarterbacks in the room,” Swinney said. “DJ [Huiagalelei] has earned the right to play in the base without question, but Cade [Klunik] has demonstrated that he can win for us.

“No one has a lifetime contract in college football. You have to show up every week and prove it, earn it.”

Both starting quarterback D.J. Wiagalelei and backup Kade Klubnik played well in the Tigers’ first season against Georgia Institute of Technology. Uyagalelei completed 210 yards of passing and three total touchdowns (two passes, one rush), and Klubnik gained 49 yards and one touchdown on a 4/6 pass.

Uyagalelei joined Clemson’s program as the No. 1 pro quarterback in the class of 2020, but in his first season as a full-time starter in 2021, he had problems. Strawberry joined the recruiting class this year as the No. 1 quarterback in the country. in 247 sports.

At the moment, the starting position belongs to Uiagalelei. But if he starts to struggle with some of the difficulties he faced last season, the Club can wait to step up.