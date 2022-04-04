DaBaby asks women to undress during a scandalous performance before the Grammys

Almost a year after the backlash over his comments about the LGBTQ+ community, DaBaby returned to the stage only to apparently insult women in the crowd.

According to Variety, while on stage at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas, a 30-year-old man told the women in the crowd to take off their tops. “I don’t distinguish,” he said, and the publication noted that he said it several times. “Take off your T-shirts if you like DaBaby.” Presumably, most of the women in the audience ignored him.

Fans know this isn’t the first time he’s made controversial comments. During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021, DaBaby insulted women as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

“[If] you didn’t come today with HIV/AIDS or any of these deadly sexually transmitted diseases that you will die from in two to three weeks,” he said, “then turn on the light of a mobile phone in the air.”

“Guys,” he added later, “if you’re not sucking a nigger dick in the parking lot, turn on the light on your cell phone.”

“Everyone who has ever been exposed to AIDS/HIV has the right to be upset, what I said was tactless, although I have no intention of offending anyone,” he wrote on July 27. “I apologize, but the LGBT community… I’m not tripping over you, am I? All your affairs are your affairs.”