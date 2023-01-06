Davichi’s Kang Min-kyung has been criticized for reportedly paying her employees insufficient salaries.

On January 5, Davichi Kang Min Kyung’s fashion business, Àvie Muah, posted a vacancy on the Internet. He attracted attention not by his opportunity, but by the unfair distribution of wages.

On Instagram, Kang Min Kyung announced that her company is recruiting employees. The singer said that it was the discovery of a customer service representative and a designer.

The post also specifies specific requirements. The job offer was looking for people with higher education and work experience from 3 to 7 years for the position of customer support representative.

However, Min Kyung received a negative reaction due to a publication stating that the employee would be paid an annual salary of 25.0 million won (US$ 19,600).

The uproar prompted Min Kyung to post a second story on Instagram. In the second message, she claimed that the initial vacancy announcement distorted the payment for an entry-level position.

See her full statement below:

“When I looked at the job advertisement, I was shocked by the huge number of personal messages. And I was even more shocked because the inaccurate post was the result of a mistake made by one of our employees.”

“In the process of employment, Avie Muah takes into account the experience and previous salaries of applicants. We look forward to working with good people.”

Even if Min Kyung has explained her point of view, the general public is still skeptical about her explanation. Others claimed that the entry level of 25 million won did not impress even beginners.

Due to the ongoing negative reaction, netizens also stated the contrast with his unfair salary, given how Min Kyung bought an office building in Seoul for 6.5 billion won.

The online community called Avie Muah’s products “overpriced”

In a previous note, Kang Min-kyung also responded to the negative reaction in 2020 about overpriced goods. According to sources and netizens, Avi Mua was selling clothes for more than $200 and a hair scrunchie for $49. Commodity prices have also been criticized.

In response to the controversy, the company stated that the hair band is made of 100% silk, which led to an increase in its price. They also contributed to how the business will take responsibility from now on.

“100% silk was used to make the gum, and since it is such a high-quality material, the production procedure is also very delicate.”

“We noticed that many customers are wary of our prices because the products are not well explained. We will take responsibility and provide more specific details.”

