The new variety program will be launched by the former producer of the famous program “Running Man” Choi Bo Pil.

But what attracts the most attention is the incredible cast of the program, which will include D.O from EXO, Zico, Crush, Choi Jung Hoon from Jannabi, Yang Se Chan and Lee Yong Jin.

On December 4, an SBS source confirmed, “It’s true that D.O, Zico, Crash, Choi Jung-hoon, Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan will appear in the new SBS entertainment show.”

Special attention is paid to a group of musician friends. It is known that D.O, Zico and Crash are close friends. This program will emphasize this friendship and also attract Choi Jung Hoon to the group.

They are all friends born in 1992 (in the case of DO, he was born in 1993 according to the Julian calendar, but in 1992 according to the lunar calendar) and plan to demonstrate their chemistry as friends and colleagues in real life.

The name of the show has not yet been disclosed, but it is expected that its premiere will take place in March next year.

Are you impatient?