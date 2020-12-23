Cyril Lignac, the foie gras burger recipe for Christmas!

Cyril Lignac gave a great idea for an original Christmas meal! This is a foie gras burger recipe that makes you want too much!

Cyril Lignac hit hard with his special Christmas burger! Indeed, the hamburger contains foie gras!

The famous chef continues his program Tous en cuisine on M6! A great opportunity to make viewers want to cook!

Cyril Lignac has also succeeded in diversifying his program! Indeed, he invites stars to join him!

Thus, we could see Iris Mittenaere with her darling try their hand in the kitchen … Suffice to say that they were rather dissipated!

Indeed, the darling of Miss France 2016 spanked his beautiful live! A good fit of laughter!

However, Cyril Lignac managed to reframe them so that they were fully in their recipe … It looked really too good!

In short, the chef always reveals crazy dishes! So, for Christmas, the kitchen star offered us a burger with foie gras …

Attention killing in sight!

CYRIL LIGNAC UNVEILS A FOIE GRAS BURGER RECIPE!

If you’re in the mood for a Christmas meal that’s a change from the habit, Cyril Lignac revisits a burger to make it Christmas special! As much to tell you that it made our mouth water …

It is therefore a hamburger made with foie gras, but also minced beef and pork with sesame seeds … It makes us salivate … Don’t you?

When it comes to cheese, Cyril Lignac recommends adding an old cheddar… delicious!

If you want to reproduce the recipe: just click here!

However, know that this is not a quick homemade burger! Indeed, this one will take you longer… It takes 50 minutes to obtain the famous dish…



