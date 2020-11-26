Cyril Hanouna very happy to work with Gad Elmaleh!

In his Instagram story, Cyril Hanouna from TPMP shared how happy he was to be able to work with Gad Elmaleh

When we do television, it allows us to be close to anyone. Whether it’s movie stars, singing, or humor. If on top of that we knew each other before we appeared on the small screen, it strengthens the friendship. It is probably not Cyril Hanouna and Gad Elmaleh who will say the opposite.

Indeed, the two have known each other for many years now and have always been close. They are so close that they will soon work hand in hand. In any case, this is what the latest “Baba” story suggests.

Because yes, apart from the fact of debriefing the speeches of the President of the Republic … Cyril Hanouna also announces some good news. Like for example his new project with Gad.

It remains to be seen what it will be. Is this a humor-based show? Or looking like Key not at my post (TPMP)? In which we debrief the news while having fun?

Cyril Hanouna still gave some clues in his Instagram story. Without giving away too much, the host shed a little more light on his project to his fans.

GAD ELMALEH AND CYRIL HANOUNA REUNION IN A SHOW

First of all, be aware that the show will be called “La Grosse Charriade”. Even without knowing the content, the title makes us understand that we will still be able to laugh throughout the evening.

Cyril Hanouna and Gad reunited in the same show is enough to make us want to see her. In fact, the first one made us understand how eager he was to bring this project to life in his Instagram story:

“So happy to present this new show with my brother Gad”. A program that we will be able to find on December 17 at 9:15 p.m. on C8.

It remains to be seen whether Cyril Hanouna has just found a new recipe to make his fans die of laughter. Or if, on the contrary, this idea would have done better to stay in his head and never leave it.



