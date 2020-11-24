The presenter of TPMP, Cyril Hanouna reveals why he refused to produce the Mask Singer show! We tell you more.

TPMP host Cyril Hanouna regrets not having produced Mask Singer.

This Monday, November 23, Cyril Hanouna returned to the success of the TF1 show Mask Singer on the TPMP set. It must be said, however, that Mask Singer’s ratings were not as good as in previous weeks.

Indeed, the November 21 episode was followed by 4.4 million viewers. While more than 5.17 million watched the Saturday November 14 episode.

Indeed the competing channels have cast a shadow over him. Namely, France 3 with a new episode of Mongeville with Laurence Boccolini.

And France 2 was broadcasting the Masters final of the program Don’t forget the lyrics. But Mask Singer was still very successful. What makes the presenter of TPMP, Cyril Hanouna react!

CYRIL HANOUNA: “I DON’T BELIEVE IT AT ALL”

Thus, on the set of TPMP, Cyril Hanouna revealed that the production of the Mask Singer program had been offered to him. “It was offered to us, not for C8, in my production company, because it is a format that is successful in Korea. ”Explains the host.

“I’m telling the truth… We saw the thing and… we were like ‘I can’t believe it at all’. »He specifies. Cyril Hanouna then explains that he and his partner wanted to bet on a production that could last several years.

“We wanted to bet on a brand that could last ten years on the air, so we figured Mask Singer could only last two seasons. »He adds. An analysis he no longer seems so convinced of today.

Especially after seeing the audiences on the Mask Singer show. “We called each other again on Sunday morning and we were like, ‘It still holds up quite a bit Mask Singer, are you sure we didn’t screw up? »» He finally admits.



