Cyril Hanouna, Kendji Girac’s career in The Voice Kids

Kendji Girac is a happy man. While he is a hit all over France, he made another dream come true… that of becoming a member of the jury of The Voice Kids!

Eh yes ! He therefore returns to the place that brought him to light, six years after his stint at The Voice. A very beautiful course, isn’t it!

As a reminder, the handsome brunette won the final of season 3 of The Voice in 2014. With him, children can only go far!

And one thing is certain! His fans are therefore proud of him. They were therefore very happy to see him yesterday on TF1. And they weren’t the only ones!

Cyril Hanouna also expressed his great joy at the new place of his friend in the jury. Like a big brother, he is also very proud of himself.

CYRIL HANOUNA: “I LOVE YOU STRONG, MON FRÉROT”

Cyril Hanouna therefore expressed on his Twitter account: “What a joy to see my friend whom I love @GIRACKENDJI in @ TheVoice_TF1. I really hope the hearings are a hit! I love you very much my brother. And you know how I will always be there for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”

A very beautiful message filled with love. When he loves, Cyril Hanouna doesn’t hide it! And this, even if his friend now works on TF1!

A few days ago, the friend of Cyril Hanouna confided that he had already refused the offer of TF1: “I refused for two consecutive years the invitation of TF1, because I needed to live things … ”

“To go on stage, to make music… to be able to share this experience with the children”.



