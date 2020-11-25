Cyril Hanouna humorously debriefs Macron’s speech!

Cyril Hanouna too, followed Emmanuel Macron’s speech! He therefore debriefs all the announcements with the TPMP columnists.

Emmanuel Macron therefore began the beginning of a premise of deconfinement, yesterday … Cyril Hanouna has therefore followed everything well with his TPMP columnists. He thus makes a rather funny little debrief!

Because the president has spoken a lot. But above all, he announced three dates: November 28, December 15 and January 20. The TPMP team therefore seeks to clarify the whole situation with a little humor.

“There, from Saturday, we can go do some shopping”, explains Cyril Hanouna. “I wanna go buy some little Granny Smiths or some ballerinas to do my little dance, bim bam, I’m doing it like a little opera rat. ”

Stores, both essential and non-essential, therefore reopen on Saturday. “We can go to the hairdresser,” adds the host … Before sending a big tackle to one of his loyal columnists.

“On the other hand, the big question for Jean-Michel Maire, ‘can we go and buy hair’, I don’t know …” A little joke that Cyril Hanouna shares in an Insta publication.

CYRIL HANOUNA, HIS ANALYSIS OF MACRON’S SPEECH

“From Saturday, walks will be authorized within a radius of 20 kilometers and for three hours. “Good news for families, then… But that raises some questions on the set.

“So the president really thinks we’re going to take the whole little family, go for a 20-kilometer walk, and come back. Cyril Hanouna therefore has a small criticism in mind … And he will throw it out.

“You know how long it takes me to walk 20 kilometers with a four year old, bro ?! Three hours ! In other words, the facilitator therefore does not understand at all the idea of ​​allowing 20 kilometers …

But he explains the three dates, and in particular that of December 15. “No more confinement, but a curfew…” The situation is therefore likely to last for a while. It will take more debriefs from Cyril Hanouna!



