Cyril Hanouna celebrates the birthday of a great TV host!

Cyril Hanouna celebrates the birthday of a great television host. This is the great Jean-Pierre Foucault who is celebrating his 73 years.

73 candles. This is the number that Jean-Pierre Foucault will have to blow. A genius animator who made history. When you think of him, you immediately imagine the show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Because yes, for almost 20 years he was the headliner of the game.

He was the figure of this game, the voice that everyone knew. But since the end of 2019, it is Camille Combal who takes over the anthology game. But why do you know Jean-Pierre Foucault? He just hosted a lot of TV shows.

We think for example of the Celebrity Farm. So yes, it’s starting to date but still, the oldest of you will remember those early reality shows. A facilitator to draw inspiration from. So Cyril Hanouna shows it on the networks.

CYRIL HANOUNA PAYS TRIBUTE TO JEAN-PIERRE FOUCAULT

Suddenly, Cyril Hanouna posts a photo of himself with the host. The two friends are laughing. He writes: “Today is Jean-Pierre Foucault’s birthday. So it will be a great day! I love you very much my JP. ”

A nice message that must have touched the host if he is a regular on Instagram. We remind you that the host has just celebrated his 73 years. But that doesn’t mean he hangs up the TV. For years he has been the official presenter of the Miss France election.

In any case, after decades in the service of television, it is hoped that Jean-Pierre Foucault will hang up to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. It will therefore remain in the memory of all the animators who will have taken it one day as an example. Cyril Hanouna cannot say the opposite.



