Cypher: Roku releases trailer for new mystery drama

The Roku Channel released, on Thursday (11), the first trailer of the company’s new original series, which is a kind of streaming platformer. Cypher is expected to debut free of charge in the United States and Canada next week and exclusively from Roku.

The series, which in principle will only have seven episodes, was created and directed by Majdi Smiri. The cast of the show features Martin Dingle Wall, Eve Mauro, Brian Krause, John Reardon, Mary Helen Schmidt, Jaclyn Hales, Lauren Gravitt and John J. Jordan.

The trailer shows the rhythm of the show well, which is described as “a fast, action-packed program that puts viewers in the passenger seat next to FBI cryptanalyst Will Scott”.

The Cypher storyline

The series tells the story of cryptanalyst Will Scott (Martin Dingle Wall), who is summoned by the FBI after the American security agency discovers a highly encrypted document and needs it to be broken. Scott soon realizes that it is a successful list and finds himself in the crosshairs of the bad guys who want his list back.

Because of this, the police pretend the death of the cryptanalyst in order to keep him off the map. Still, Scott struggles to stay one step ahead of the target list, while navigating confusing family problems with his daughter and ex-wife and betrayal by people close to him.

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel works from a device, which works as if it were a Sky and Net device, and needs internet to work. In Brazil, the device is not yet well known, but it is possible to watch movies, TV shows, sports, music and series on thousands of free and paid channels.

In addition to the channels, users can enjoy countless apps, such as Netflix, Apple TV, DAZN, Spotify, Google Play and more. Cypher is a series that was produced exclusively for Roku’s services, but has no date set to arrive in Brazil.

In the United States and Canada, the series will premiere on Roku streaming on March 19, 2021.