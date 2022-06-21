Cynthia Nixon’s wife knew that her “and just like that” sex scene “would be hot”

Hot! Cynthia Nixon’s wife, Kristin Marinoni, knew that the erotic scenes from “Sex and the City” in the movie “And Just Like That” would be authentic.

“[Screenwriter] Samantha Irby was telling us about this scene before we even read it,” Nixon, 56, told Bowen Young in a conversation for Variety on Saturday, June 18. “The presence of a queer woman in the writers’ room When I was writing this weird sex scene, my wife said: “I know it’s going to be hot, and I know it’s going to be real.”

In an additional SATC series, the heroine of a native of New York, Miranda, falls in love with a non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sarah Ramirez), despite the fact that she is still married to Steve (David Eigenberg). Nixon told Variety she doesn’t think Miranda entering into a queer relationship came as a shock to fans of the show.

“Despite the fact that she was really only interested in men, I think Miranda had a lot of other strange and, frankly, lesbian qualities in her,” the Emmy winner said, adding that her character was “a substitute for gay women we didn’t know.” have” in the original SATC series.

“Miranda has always struggled with power, with female power and with male power, with the fact that women are bypassed, and this is a big problem for queer women. I think that the lack of the need to be under the heel of a man has always been one of the most attractive things that another woman can offer,” Nixon explained.

The real life experience of the Quiet Passion actress is no different from Miranda’s experience. She was married to a man Danny Moses from 1998 to 2003 before she met and fell in love with Marinoni. The couple exchanged vows in New York in May 2012 after the birth of their son Max in February 2011. The former gubernatorial candidate also shares two children with her ex-husband: Samuel, 25, and Charles, 19.

Nixon spoke about her experience of marrying a woman after previously identifying as heterosexual during an Attitude interview in 2020.

“Falling in love with my wife was one of the greatest pleasures and surprises in my life, but it didn’t feel like I became a completely new person or some door opened,” she told the publication. “It was like: “I’ve fallen in love with different people in my life, and they all used to be men. Now it’s a woman, and she’s amazing.”

The actress from “Amadeus” added: “I can call myself a lesbian, gay, bisexual. But none of them seems particularly right. To say “faggot” means: “I’m there, I don’t need to go into the nuances of my sexuality with you.” “.

And in March, Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that the series would return for a second season. “I’m excited and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, courageous characters played by these strong, amazing actors,” King said in a statement.

The showrunner also added that Che will return in the second season, despite the fact that many fans do not like the new character. “One of my hot passions in the second season is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people for some reason did not see – because they were blinded, out of fear or horror. I want to show more Che than less Che. Like, really,” he said.