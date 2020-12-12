Cydia sues Apple for the App Store! Here are the details

Jay Freeman (Saurik), the founder of Cydia, a software that allows making various changes to the devices under the name of “tweak” on Apple devices such as Iphone and Ipad, said that Apple has a monopoly on the iOS platform over the App Store and does not give developers the right to offer their software on other platforms. sued for.

Cydia Sues Apple for “Monopoly” for App Store

Cydia, which enables making various changes and installing software on Apple devices; It was founded in 2007, one year before the App Store. About Cydia, which enables people to regulate what they don’t like and want to change on Apple devices, Apple took legal action by making various allegations about the illegality of this software after the App Store was established. This state of hostility, which had passed between them for more than 10 years, was rekindled when Cydia founder Jay Freeman (Saurik) sued Apple for a monopoly on the App Store.

In order for software developers to sell an application or service on the iOS platform, they must use the App Store as both payment systems and platform. Jay Freeman, who filed a lawsuit against this monopoly situation, aims to enable software developers to share their applications on different platforms on iOS and receive payments with different methods.

Cydia, which released its own payment system in 2018, tried to be an alternative to the App Store for “tweak” developers, but devices that have been manipulated with “tweak” void the Apple terms of service and warranty.



