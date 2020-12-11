Cydia sues Apple for App Store! Here are the details

The creator of Cydia, an iOS app store dedicated to jailbroken iPhones, filed a new lawsuit. Plaintiff alleges that Apple used anticompetitive tactics that eliminated Cydia and other competitors in setting up the App Store.

Apple has brought the iPhone closer to itself, forcing users not to use any iOS app distribution services other than the App Store to eliminate all competition, according to the plaintiff. The plaintiff company is seeking a jury action and unspecified monetary damages: “This lawsuit aims to open markets for iOS app distribution and iOS app payment processing to those who want to compete fairly with Apple and recover the enormous losses caused by Apple.”

Software developer Jay Freeman launched Cydia in 2007, even before establishing the Apple App Store. After the App Store opened, Cydia became a way for users to install apps, tweaks and software that were not approved by Apple. The lawsuit claims that the first iPhones were limited in functionality and came with “only a handful of Apple apps” and were unable to install third-party software or additional apps. Over the years, Apple has made it difficult to jailbreak iPhones and prevented developers from using non-Apple app stores, according to the lawsuit text. Cydia stopped purchasing new apps in 2018.

Cydia’s lawsuit claims that Apple now has a monopoly over iOS software distribution. According to the lawsuit petition, “If it were not for Apple to maintain anticompetitive ownership and an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution, today users would actually be able to choose how and where to find and acquire iOS apps, and developers would be able to use the iOS app distributor of their choice.”

Apple says it plans to review the case and continues to deter people from jailbreaking their iPhones for security reasons. A 2019 study by antivirus company Norton revealed that Apple’s strict controls over which apps are allowed in the App Store make iOS devices slightly more secure than those running the more popular open source Android operating system. However, the US Copyright Office determined that jailbreaking an iPhone is not illegal.

Industry criticism for Apple due to App Store

Cydia becomes the latest company to claim anti-competitive behavior with Apple’s app store. Last August, Epic Games launched a new direct payment system for the popular Fortnite game to circumvent Apple’s 30 percent commission. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store for violating its rules. Epic later filed a civil suit against Apple, alleging that the iPhone manufacturer violated antitrust law.

A judge issued an injunction to prevent Apple from retaliating against Epic’s Unreal Engine platform, but refused to issue an order to allow Apple to bring Fortnite back on the App Store. Apple said it would seek damages from Epic for alleged violations of its contract with the iOS App Store.

Last September, several companies that criticized Apple, including Epic, Spotify, Basecamp, Match Group, Tile, Blix and Deezer, formed the Coalition for Application Justice to create a level playing field for app businesses and give people freedom of choice on their devices.



