Cybertruck: Video Details Tesla Vehicle Ramp and Bucket

Cybertruck: Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck pickup appeared in a new video at Gigafactory, the automaker’s factory in the North American city of Austin.

The clip shows one of the highlights of the vehicle that, until now, was little shown outside of conceptual materials: the load mode that lowers the bucket and the retractable ramp, which takes advantage of the adaptive air suspension, which can raise the vehicle up to 40 centimeters from the ground.

Recorded by a user of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, the video unfortunately does not show the ramp being projected, but it does show the vacant space and the slope of the metal ramp.

With the tailgate ramp down, look how high the Cybertruck’s front end gets with the adaptive air suspension @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/z88Axktd9t — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) May 15, 2021

In addition, due to the condition of the tires, it is noted that the model in question was running through a clay region, possibly for tests of direction and stability. Recently, Elon Musk himself was seen driving a Cybertruck at the factory.

Officially unveiled in November 2019, the Cybertruck pickup still has no date to be delivered to anyone who has already made the reservation. A smaller version for urban use is also in the automaker’s planning.