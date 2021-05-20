Cybertruck: Tesla Email Says Production Will Start in 2021

Cybertruck: Tesla announced that production of the Cybertruck electric pickup will begin in late 2021. The information was revealed in a recent email sent by the automaker to customers who booked the vehicle.

“Congratulations on taking the first step towards becoming a Tesla owner. Cybertruck will start to be manufactured at the end of 2021 and this will be an exciting time for everyone ”, begins the message.

@Tesla is officially reaching out to Cybertruck reservation holders and confirming a late 2021 production start! @WillieBeamin85 pic.twitter.com/Nvepej0GMh — peyton (@peytonlschaefer) May 18, 2021

Although it received 535,000 requests for reservations, Tesla’s official email was only sent to a few buyers. Something that generated doubts among the thousands of drivers waiting for the launch of the model.

For analysts, there is a possibility that a limited amount of Cybertruck will be produced later this year. To date, the brand has not issued a public note with updates on the vehicle’s manufacture.

The closing of the email highlights the opening of Tesla’s new store in Fort Myers, Florida. Citing that the electric pickup is not yet available, the automaker invites drivers to test drive the Model 3 and Model Y cars.

Response to competitors

Tesla’s move towards Cybertruck is a clear response to competitors. For example, the Ford F-150 Lightning hits the US market this week, while the Rivian R1T is ready to be launched very soon.

Perhaps that explains why the automaker led by Elon Musk is sending news about the vehicle reserved for consumers. Mainly, if you consider the history of delays in the delivery of the company’s models.

According to the CEO, Cybertruck will be produced at the Tesla Giga Factory in Austin, Texas. In April of this year, he said that the facility should manufacture a quan