Cyberpunk wins games on PS4 Pro and 6 minutes PS5

After showing a brief gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, today (24) CD Projekt Red released a video showing exclusively gameplay portions on PS4 Pro and PS5 (specifically from the beginning of the game).

In the video below, we see the start of the Nomad campaign running on PlayStation 4 Pro, with beautiful graphics and stable performance – with graphics lower than the PC, of ​​course, with more modest shadows and apparently lower resolution. On the PlayStation 5, we see a very similar result, since the gameplay is just that of the console’s backward compatibility with the PS4. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay:

For now, it is difficult to know whether the PS5 will have Ray Tracing like the Xbox Series X, as the snippet shown does not directly capture the new generation version. For having a spare firepower, the PlayStation 5 can bring more stable performance (in case of dropped frames) and higher resolution (if the resolution of the PlayStation 4 Pro is dynamic).

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 10, but versions for the new generation are scheduled for 2021 (at launch, the game runs via backwards compatibility).



