Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Reveals The Opening Title Sequence of Its Upcoming Anime Series

Netflix has revealed the screensaver for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an upcoming anime set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The opening of “so Stylish It Hurts” is accompanied by “This Fffire” by Franz Ferdinand and was presented during the announcement panel and Trigger’s 10th anniversary at Anime Expo 2022.

Along with the opening credits, Studio Trigger also showed the first episode of the series to the audience and confirmed that Zach Aguilar, the English actor voicing the Demon Killer: Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu No Yaiba, will voice the main character David Martinez.

Martinez is a street kid who is “trying to survive in a city of the future obsessed with technology and body modifications. He has something to lose, and he decides to stay alive by becoming an edge runner—a criminal mercenary, also known as cyberpunk.”

The 10-episode series will also be dedicated to a setrunner named Lucy, and a recent official clip showed that part of the story will take place in the same place as the “Pickup” mission from Cyberpunk 2077. For those who are not familiar, this is a mission in which Vee and Jackie will have to pick up a spider spy robot from the Whirlpool gang.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be released on Netflix in September 2022 and will remain one of the 10 most anticipated new anime of 2022.

To find out more, check out David Martinez’s mention of Cyberpunk 2077 and 10 major anime worth watching before Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is released.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.