Cyberpunk celebrates debut month with Keanu Reeves

Hold the hype! Finally, there is only a month left before the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077. To celebrate, CD Projekt Red has released a new video with the presentation – always breathtaking – with Keanu Reeves. Check it out below:

The actor will be present in the game playing the superstar rocker Johnny Silverhand and in the specific video, he asks viewers what they are looking for in Night City, as a way to instigate

As the launch approaches, other information will also be revealed. Recently, we checked the backstage of the game, which reveals sports cars like Porsche and also other motorcycles that can be driven by the city. Another novelty is the addition of Detroit: Become Human actors to the cast.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on November 19, 2020. The game has also been confirmed for Xbox Series X and PS5 with free update.

Voxel has had access to more than 3 hours of gameplay in Night City and can point out: the wait will be worth it. And for you, what is the expectation? Tell us in the comments section!



