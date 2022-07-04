Cyberpunk anime demonstrates the opening scene

Based on the Cyberpunk 2020 board game, Cyberpunk 2077 has given many people a first look at the dystopian sci-fi universe created by Mike Pondsmith. Despite the initial launch problems, Cyberpunk 2077 sales have since proved that the game is a success, and fans of the setting will soon see more content. New cyberpunk stories will appear as additions to Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Netflix limited anime series based on the setting.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was originally introduced in 2020. However, since the anime was first shown, no major updates have been shown for a while. Fast forward to 2022, and fans saw the series for the first time through a teaser trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which shows part of the story, but does not reveal too much. Now Netflix has posted the opening scene of the anime on YouTube, and also provided fans with more information about the plot of the show.

RELATED: Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want to Be Able to View Clothes Before Buying Them

The beginning begins with the main character Cyberpunk: Edgerunner standing in the corner of the screen, and a text appears confirming that the series is based on Cyberpunk 2077, and not on a tabletop RPG. Some fans of the original stories created by Mike Pondsmith may be a little disappointed to see this, but it’s worth noting that Edgerunners also draws inspiration from Pondsmith’s work. Additional credits appear on the screen in the trailer on a yellow background before the silhouettes of buildings begin to rise.

Inside these silhouettes, viewers will notice images of the Night City, the setting of both Cyberpunk 2077 and its side anime. It is difficult to distinguish any details in the opening, since the images of places and characters disappear as soon as they are seen. The only constant is the main character of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, whom Netflix describes as “a street kid trying to survive in Night City.” While fans can expect the main character of Cyberpunk 2077 in the title role, especially since both characters have a similar design at the beginning, the Netflix anime features a brand new main character named David Martinez.

If Cyberpunk: Edgerunner does have a V in any capacity, it will remove many of the customization options that players can choose in the game, for example, a female V. In addition, if the protagonist of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner is a “waif”, as Netflix says, he will not take into account the other two life paths that players They can choose Cyberpunk 2077. Perhaps there will be a V in the Netflix limited series, but it will probably be very different from the one that Cyberpunk 2077 players are used to.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming out in September on Netflix.