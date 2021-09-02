Cyberpunk And Witcher 3 For PS5 And Xbox Series still To Arrive In 2021

Cyberpunk: CD Projekt Red recently released a financial report in which it reiterated its plans to release versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

These games can already be played on next-gen consoles, but it’s still the standard version of them, which take very little advantage of the capabilities of platforms released in 2020. PS5 native versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 could make use of tools like ray tracing and support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, for example.

In a troubled year like 2021, many producers have had to suffer delays, and CD Projekt Red has been working harder than average because it had to invest in many patches and updates to fix Cyberpunk 2077. Still, the producer does not want to change its release window for games, but he went so far as to point out that this is the goal, the goal – not that it will definitely happen.

“The goal is to release the new version of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year. At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we’ve learned over the past year and bearing in mind that this project is still in development, we can’t say for sure. that the production schedule will not be changed,” said Michal Nowakowski, head of business for CD Projekt.