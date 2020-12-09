Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Map Leaked

The huge map of Cyberpunk 2077, which will be officially released on December 10, 2020, has been unveiled.The curious wait for Cyberpunk 2077 continues. While the countdown continues for the game that has been developed for a long time, today the Cyberpunk 2077 map has been unveiled. If we look at the images leaked from the game, we witness that the players can spend a full time in Night City.

If you remember, Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City map was first leaked in October. In this leaked map, we observed that many details were waiting for the players. However, these images did not contain any information about the details of the map.

While we were wondering what kind of map we will encounter in Cyberpunk 2077, some images of the game were leaked to the internet today. When we examine these leaked images, a Night City map, where many activities can be done, welcomes us. In the information shared, particular attention is drawn to the fact that the screenshot in question was taken from the early access version of the game.

It is also stated in the shared reports that there will be many activities that we can do on the map even in the first parts of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Is Luscious

When we examine the screenshots shared today, we think of what the test player Lukasz Babiel, who is part of CD Projekt Red, said. If you remember, Babiel stated that he played the game for 175 hours but still couldn’t finish it.

Babiel also stated that he played the game at a slow pace in this part, and that he had played the game for 175 hours and 43 minutes so far. The test player, who also stated that he tried to complete every detail in the game without skipping, also heralded that the players who want to play the game in this way have a very long playing time.

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date

Hours left for Cyberpunk 2077 He also stated that the release date of Cyberpunk 2077, whose preload started recently, is December 10, 2020.



