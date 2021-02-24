Cyberpunk 2077’s next big patch postponed

Cyberpunk 2077’s developer CD Projekt Red presented the game’s roadmap to the players. There are major updates on the published road map. Last month, the game’s first major update was released. Later, the source codes of some CD Projekt Red games, including Cyberpunk 2077, were stolen by hackers. After these events, CD Projekt Red announced on its Twitter account that the next major update of Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed.

Cyberpunk 2077’s next major update has been postponed to the second half of March

The game’s next major patch (version 1.2) will be released in the second half of March. CD Projekt Red notified the players on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

CD Projekt Red said in the tweet, “Although we want to offer update 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timeframe we mentioned earlier, the interruption of the latest cyber attack and update on our studio’s IT infrastructure means that it will not be possible.” made the explanation.

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

CD Projekt Red has tried to fix the problems by releasing updates since the game’s release. Patch 1.2 is considered important. Because CDPR “Our goal of Update 1.2 goes beyond previous updates.” said. Finally, Studio is working on free DLCs and a free next-generation console version.