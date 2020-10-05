Cyberpunk 2077’s Map Revealed in Full Details

Boxed copies of Cyberpunk 2077 reveal the map of Night City. According to the images served, Night City, where Cyberpunk 2077 will pass, will be established on 6 large regions. In addition, this map shows that there will be many ways to travel in the game.

There has been a new development regarding CD Projekt RED’s long-awaited game Cyberpunk 2077. With the preparation of boxed copies of the game, a detailed map of Night City, the city where the game will take place, came to light. The images shared on the forum called Resetera reveal how wide the structure of Night City will be.

When we look at the shared map, we see that Night City consists of 6 large regions. These regions are Watson, Westbrook, Santo Domingo, Pacifica, Heywood and City Center. Watson will be the first place where players will start the game. This region was shown for the first time in E3 2018.

Cyberpunk 2077’s map will be like this

The shared map clearly shows that Night City will have a fairly large structure. Players will be able to experience an immersive open world on this vast map. Moreover, this map is very compatible with a visual that was created a while ago. Accordingly, we can say that the map you see above will generally look like the following.

In the meantime, it should be said that there are some new developments on the CD Projekt RED front. The company recently announced that the game team will have to work 6 days a week from now on in order for Cyberpunk 2077 to reach the launch day. If these studies are not enough, Cyberpunk 2077, which had to be postponed many times before, seems to be postponed once again in November.



