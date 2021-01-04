Cyberpunk 2077’s First Third Person Camera Mode

An independent developer has created a third-person camera mode for Cyberpunk 2077. The mode, which is being distributed free of charge, allows you to play the game from the third person’s perspective. Although the mod is not at an excellent level, it will satisfy the players who love the third person camera view.

A mode was shared for Cyberpunk 2077, the most discussed game of 2020 and the most likely to be discussed in 2021. This mod, prepared by independent developers, allows the game with the first perspective to be played from the third view. Although full of bugs for now, this mod is the kind that will change your view of Cyberpunk 2077.

The mod, shared on the website called Nexus Mods, is a first for Cyberpunk 2077. However, we can already specify that this mode will not be the last. Because both the developers of this mode and other developers are continuing their work on Cyberpunk 2077 at full speed. So what does this mod add to Cyberpunk 2077?

After installing the mod, the overview of the game, here’s how

There is not much we can convey about the mod. The mod only allows you to play the game from the third person’s gaze. However, as we have just mentioned, this mode is not yet at a perfect level. Because as you can see in the video we will share shortly, there are especially animation problems. For example, the camera shakes when the character walks. Many other problems like this exist in this mode.

How to install Cyberpunk 2077 third party camera mode?

In order to experience this mode, which is currently under development, you need software called Cheat Engine and Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks. However, we can state that if you follow the steps we will talk about now carefully, you will not encounter any problems.

Download Cheat Engine using the link found here and install it on your computer.

Download the files of Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks with the link found here. (Nexus Mods successfully scanned files for viruses.

but we still recommend that you scan.)

Download the third-person camera mode files for Cyberpunk 2077 using the link found here.

Copy the downloaded mod files to \ bin \ x64 \ in the folders where the game is installed. If modification permission is requested, repeat this process after backing up the original files.

Turn on Cyberpunk 2077.

Start the Cheat Engine application.

Define Cyberpunk 2077 in Cheat Engine.

Press 5 and then the `button.

After completing these processes, you are ready to use the codes that will make the mod work. Follow the steps below in order;

If your character is a woman;

After entering the code Game.AddToInventory (“Items.PlayerWaPhotomodeHead”, 1), confirm it.

Confirm the code Game.EquipItemOnPlayer (“Items.PlayerWaPhotomodeHead”, “TppHead”) as before.

If your character is male;

Confirm the code of Game.AddToInventory (“Items.PlayerMaPhotomodeHead”, 1).

Game.EquipItemOnPlayer (“Items.PlayerMaPhotomodeHead”, “TppHead”) also confirm this code.

The mod installation process is complete.

What we have explained so far will ensure that the mod is installed successfully. But a video was shared showing how to install the mod in case you run into any issues. The video, which you can access using the link found here, explains in detail how to install the mod in the Steam version of the game.

What does the third-person camera mode of Cyberpunk 2077 look like?



