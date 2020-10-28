Cyberpunk 2077’s delay leaves it out of The Game Awards

Geoff Keighley communicates that, as happened with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a few years ago, the title of CD Projekt RED will be a candidate in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be in the contest of the candidates for Game of the Year by The Game Awards 2020. Geoff Keighley, main person in charge of this annual meeting, has communicated on Twitter that the recent delay of the CD Projekt RED video game to December 10 leaves out to the work of the limit period to enter this edition. You will be able to apply at TGA 2021.

As happened with works like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, whose premiere in December relegated it to the following year’s edition around 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 will be no less and there will be no exceptions: you will not be able to vote in any main category because it will not be available in stores before the event. In fact, the closing of the voting usually takes place a few weeks before The Game Awards takes place, but the previous date (November 19) was at the limit of what is allowed, since this year TGA 2020 will be held somewhat after what normal due to the circumstances of the pandemic: November 10.

The Game Awards 2020, on December 10 at three venues: Tokyo, London and Los Angeles

The circumstances of COVID-19 will not prevent The Game Awards 2020 from taking place in what is known to be one of the most ambitious editions yet. There will be three venues —London, Tokyo and Los Angeles—, three countries, three continents, where this edition will take place, which will be “in a big way,” Keighley himself declared. Taking into account that every year we have big announcements, world first trailers and surprises, we do not rule out that something similar will happen this year. It will be that same day, curiously, when the title of CD Projekt is launched and when we know who takes over from GOTY to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, from FromSoftware.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in physical and digital format on December 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players will upgrade to the next-gen version for free as long as they purchase the version of current Sony and Microsoft consoles; though such an update won’t be released until sometime in 2021.



