Cyberpunk 2077’s console launched in physical format

The CD Projekt RED video game debuts in the main European market with the second best premiere of 2020; only behind FIFA 21.

Cyberpunk 2077 has debuted as the best-selling video game of the past week in the United Kingdom and becomes the second best premiere of a title in physical format so far in 2020 in British lands. Only FIFA 21, from Electronic Arts, has managed to sign a better debut in terms of physical copies sold, according to information advanced by GamesIndustry and GfK.

The long-awaited open-world RPG from Polish studio CD Projekt RED, responsible for works such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has translated the anticipation in sales, into a commercial performance that surpasses the premiere of The Last of Us Part 2 last month. of June; Although the Naughty Dog title only has a version on PS4, while in this case the physical copies sold from Xbox One are also counted.

UK: 60% of physical copies sold of Cyberpunk 2077 are on PS4

One piece of information to consider from this information is the distribution of sales by versions. On PlayStation 4, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 60% of the total units sold in the United Kingdom, while on Xbox One the percentage stands at 35%. The remaining 5% is one of the few users who still currently buy computer video games in physical format.

The arrival of the new CD Projekt RED to the stores this November 10 has not been an obstacle for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (more than 26 million units sold worldwide until last September 30) continue on its way. Which is one of the biggest phenomena of the medium in 2020, exclusive for Nintendo Switch, climbs to third place in physical sales last week; very close, according to the data, to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, in second place.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC; Backward compatible in the case of the first two with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The performance of the last generation base console edition is well below expectations and, despite the application of patch 1.04, the performance is far from being promised. The game won’t be finished until February.



