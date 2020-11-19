Cyberpunk 2077’s 10-Minute Gameplay Video Released

Shortly before the release of Cyberpunk 2077, a 10-minute gameplay video with footage from Xbox One and Xbox Series X was released. The published images show us what the game looks like at night.

Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of 2020 and which has been postponed many times due to pandemic and various reasons, is a very short time left. A video of the gameplay on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles was shared these days when we had the opportunity to access a lot of information about the game.

In the video shared on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel, we see our main character V in the game closely. This gameplay video, which allows us to see how the game looks much more clearly at night, allowed us to see several different scenes. Especially in the club scene in the middle of the video, we see a dystopian version of Mass Effect.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Night City Wire Spedial: Xbox One X and Xbox Series X gameplay video:

A city full of life

The most anticipating feature of Cyberpunk 2077 is shown as having a multicolored open world both day and night. In the rest of the video, Cyberpunk 2077, where we see that V faces some tough guys and has extremely sharp dialogue options, seems to please those looking for a quality action RPG game.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 be released?

CD PROJEKT RED postponed Cyberpunk 2077 once again and for the last time with its latest statement. According to the latest postponement, the game, which will be released on December 10, will probably not receive a new delay. The company, which experienced a very serious decrease in market value due to this postponement decision, will not want to suffer a further loss with a delay. So what do you expect from Cyberpunk 2077? Do you think he will be able to check out this time on the announced date? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



