Cyberpunk 2077: You Have Until July 6 to Claim Your Xbox Refund

Cyberpunk 2077: A few days ago, we reported another chapter in the long Cyberpunk 2077 novel, with its return to the PS Store after months of absence. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn to change its policies in relation to the game: whoever buys it will only be able to request a refund until July 6th. After that date, Cyberpunk 2077 will be treated like other games on the Xbox store: it’s bought, it’s yours and there’s no way to return it.

Microsoft didn’t take the CD Projekt Red game out of its store, like Sony did. But, since December, allowed the return of the product, if the user regretted the purchase — something that happened to a lot of people, after the bugs and instabilities that occurred in the first months. The producer is investing in updates to resolve the situation and lessen the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077.

A long novel – which seems to be coming to an end

As we published in April, CD Projekt Red did not give up on “saving” Cyberpunk 2077 from the avalanche of controversies that hit the title and, consequently, the producer itself. This includes a string of updates and patch patches, the last one arriving just this week, before the PS Store re-release.

From the news released so far, you can tell that the game is already much better (or less worse) than in the beginning — even if you play Cyberpunk 2077, leave your impressions about the new updates in the comments.