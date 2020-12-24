Cyberpunk 2077: You can enable RTX cinematic mode

A user discovers a hidden graphics mode in the new CD Projekt RED video game that requires an extra 2GB of VRAM for new visual enhancements.

Cyberpunk 2077 in its PC version hides an unpublished graphic mode called Cinematic RTX, an extra option that improves even more the graphic finish of the new CD Projekt RED video game in compatible, yes, making use of even more specifications in its higher requirements. This was discovered by a user known as andwhat112 from the NexusMods community; And the most interesting thing about the matter is that it is not necessary to download anything, since it is only necessary to edit a few simple options of the video game according to the platform on which it is played.

Visual enhancements on PC with Cinematic RTX mode

Thus, the so-called Cinematic RTX mode allows certain improvements in various graphic aspects of the title, from higher quality details to an even more realistic lighting and ambient occlusion. Of course, according to the user who has discovered this new mode, it is necessary to have 2 GB of additional VRAM that must be added to the most demanding specifications, so this option is reserved for players with a particularly powerful PC.

If you play Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and want to try this Cinematic RTX mode, you just have to go to the Steam library and select the title by pressing the right mouse button to open its Properties. In the launch options box you just have to type the following: -qualityLevel = Cinematic_RTX.

On the other hand, GOG users must follow a different process; in this case it is necessary to create a shortcut of the executable file of the title which can be found in the following path: C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Cyberpunk2077 \ bin \ x64 \. Now it will be necessary to press the right mouse button to select Properties. In the Destination box, add to the text that already appears: -qualityLevel = Cinematic_RTX. Finally, it will be necessary to press OK to save the changes and launch the game from said shortcut to enjoy this new graphic mode.



