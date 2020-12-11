Cyberpunk 2077: Xbox Series X has performance mode

As reported by the VGC team, the backward compatible version of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X allows players to choose between performance options, while on PS5 the game has the default settings locked on the console.

After a series of tests on the performance of the backward compatible versions of Cyberpunk 2077, analysts found that the Xbox Series X delivers an alternative for users, allowing them to choose between performance or resolution mode, as has been the case with several new generation titles.

“The PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 seems standard at 60 fps on PlayStation 5,” said Andy Robinson, VGC editor. “But, apparently, there is no option to sacrifice the frame rate for a higher resolution as on the next generation Xbox console.”

In an interview given in November of this year to Euro Gamer, developer Psyonix, from Rocket League, had already mentioned about the technologies of Microsoft consoles and about their potential to receive better optimized titles, one of the main reasons to facilitate the improvement of games backward compatible. “Enabling 120 Hz on the Xbox Series X / S is a small patch, but enabling it on the PS5 requires a full native port due to the way backward compatibility is implemented on the console,” he commented.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.




