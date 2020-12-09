Cyberpunk 2077 wraps us in its brutal dystopia

The CD Projekt RED title is finally out after years of development and a few delays behind it. December 10 has been the date chosen by CD Projekt RED to publish Cyberpunk 2077, and although it was not their first choice, there is no going back.

The Polish developer finalizes her debut with a party that will take place on Twitter and that all followers can follow on the Internet. Meanwhile, the marketing campaign does not stop and the studio has just released the launch trailer, a video in which we immerse ourselves in the dystopian atmosphere that surrounds all of Night City.

In this production designed by the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the player puts himself in the shoes of V, a character that he can create from scratch thanks to a complete editor. Although the video game has not yet been put on sale, most reviews agree that the product will hit the market with certain problems. However, CD Projekt RED will release a patch on Day 1 and will continue to work on stabilizing the project.

Day 1 patch on consoles

And how does it work on consoles? Fabian Mario Döhla, from CD Projekt RED, replied to a follower on Twitter and explained that Cyberpunk 2077 is “a different game” by applying the 43 GB patch that will have to be downloaded from the moment the title is available on shops. Thus, the video game still has a very long journey, which includes the publication of two major expansions.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable from day one on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. All in all, the truly next-gen version won’t be released until 2021, of course as a free update for all those who have a copy of the previous generation.



