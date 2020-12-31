Cyberpunk 2077 works well with Stadia’s mod!

If Cyberpunk 2077 presents performance problems on the base consoles of the previous generation, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it would be possible to imagine that a hypothetical version for Nintendo Switch would run even worse, if it could work on the hybrid console, right?

Not really! Thanks to an unusual mod, the Switch unofficially manages to run one of the best versions of the new CD Projekt Red game! Doubt? Then check out the video below:

Youtuber Nintendrew taught the unusual path of stones. Initially, he installed the Android system on the video game, and then put the Google Stadia app there, where the game ran. The big catch here is that Stadia has, surprisingly, one of the best versions of Cyberpunk 2077!

Thus, when running Stadia on the Switch, the video game brings an impressive 1080p resolution to the game, which runs smoothly and with full support for joycons! What did you think of this gambiarra? Tell us in the comments below!



