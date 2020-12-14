Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Pass GTA 5, According To Shroud

Shroud, one of the world’s famous game publishers, made statements about Cyberpunk 2077. Sharing his ideas about why the new RPG game cannot dethrone GTA 5, Shroud stated that GTA 5 is known by everyone.

The past week has been very active for video game fans. “Cyberpunk 2077”, which CD PROJEKT RED has been working on for years, has been released with many discussions. While players continue to discuss the game’s bugs even today, Shroud, a globally renowned professional player, found some attention to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is most compared to GTA 5, although they are not exactly equal. While some players said that Cyberpunk 2077 could not even pour water into GTA 5’s hands, some players argued that Cyberpunk 2077 was more exciting. While it is obvious that these discussions will not end easily, Shroud explained why he thought Cyberpunk 2077 could not dethrone GTA 5.

“There is a possibility that Cyberpunk 2077 dethroned GTA 5. But …”

In his statements on the subject, Shroud says that Cyberpunk 2077 has the potential to dethrone GTA 5, but he does not know if this will happen. Stating that GTA 5 is a world-renowned game, the professional player states that even his grandmother is aware of this game and that this may be the best thing to say about a game. In short, according to Shroud, the reputation of GTA 5 is far ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 after all.

Saying that the CD PROJEKT RED team is really great, Shroud states that the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 was developed to earn cash. Stating that the developer team can change this if they want, they can do a great job, Shroud states that what the team has done so far is “a relatively fast production that people can spend hundreds of hours on”. Cyberpunk 2077 also doesn’t deserve a title like “Game of the Year”, according to Shroud.



