Cyberpunk 2077 won’t let you steal vehicles from the start

The progression system will require the player to develop the skill tree to be able to perform these types of actions.

In CD Projekt RED they have warned it on numerous occasions, Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing video game above all. And as such, it has a series of systems that enable the character to perform the various actions. Night City, the city where the adventure takes place, is a place very prone to crime, but stealing cars is not as easy as walking up to one and pressing a button. Miles Tost, level designer, has been one of the stars of the most recent edition of Night City Wire, broadcast via streaming. According to the developer, our protagonist will not have the ability to steal vehicles from the beginning.

In addition, these abilities will evolve as we develop our power tree. One of the actions that we can perform will be to launch an NPC driver while the vehicle is still in motion. On the other hand, sometimes we will not need to harm anyone to move in other people’s cars, since hacking will allow us to steal and put parked cars into operation.

Johnny Silverman, star of a new trailer

Stealing a car does not make you the owner. Therefore, in the menu of cars they will not appear as if they were yours. Johnny Silverman, the character played by Keanu Reeves, drives a very sporty Porsche. He has also been the protagonist who has reminded us that in less than a month we will be able to enjoy the video game. He has done it through a new trailer, which you can see on these lines.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already entered the gold phase, so there will be no further delays. CD Projekt RED will publish its long-awaited video game on November 19 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Ge Force New subscribers who purchase the game on Steam and other supported platforms will be able to stream through this platform. It should be noted that the free subscription limits the games to just 1 hour per session. Then it is necessary to login.



